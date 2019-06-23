



— When most people think of the Bronx, they think of catching a game at Yankee Stadium, buying Italian meats and pastries along Arthur Avenue and the birthplace of hip-hop, but there’s so much more that people don’t know about.

Author Kevin Fitzpatrick and photographer Joe Conzo Jr. have put together a new guidebook called “111 Places In Da Bronx That You Must Not Miss.”

“The number of books about the Bronx, you can count on one hand and have fingers left over, so it was a fantastic idea to do something for a borough with 1.5 million people and, you know, we have 65 million tourists coming to New York City every year, it’s to bring them up there,” Fitzpatrick said.

Some highlights featured in the guidebook include the birthplace of Batman, a historical marker in a White Castle parking lot, the site of the old Yankee Stadium and a slave burial ground.

“We just went and just tried to find a balance of historical places…” Conzo said.

“The number comes from, the series started in Cologne [in Germany], and in Cologne, 11 is a lucky number. You can’t do a book just on 11 places, added 100. And so this book is part of a series of Paris, London, Madrid, Tokyo and now, the Bronx,” Fitzpatrick said.

For more information, visit fitzpatrickauthor.com and joeconzo.com.