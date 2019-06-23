



— Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to an Alabama man’s death in the Bronx earlier this month.

Officers were sent to East 169th Street and Prospect Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, for a report of a fight in progress.

When they arrived, officers found 40-year-old Troy Scott, of Birmingham, Alabama, lying in the street. Scott was unconscious and unresponsive, but police say there were no visible signs of trauma.

Scott was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Police are searching for a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in connection to Scott’s death.

The person of interest is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5-feet-7-inches tall. He was seen driving southbound on Prospect Avenue in a red vehicle at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.