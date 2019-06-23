



— Police say two people were shot by an individual riding a CitiBike in Brooklyn earlier this month.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, on Lexington Avenue near Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

As the individual was riding a CitiBike down the street, he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired about six rounds in the direction of a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

The man was struck once in the foot and the woman was struck once in the leg.

Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a dark-colored baseball cap at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.