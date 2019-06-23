BRICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey police officers are being praised for helping save the life of a choking toddler earlier this month.

Brick Police say Melissa Travers and her husband, Ryan, were giving their 3-year-old son, Will, and 21-month-old son, Bruce, a bath on June 9 when Bruce vomited and began choking.

Both parents hit Bruce on the back in an attempt to clear Bruce’s airway, and they called 911 for help. While waiting for emergency responders to arrive, Bruce went limp and Melissa Travers, who is a nurse, started to perform CPR.

Officers Tyler Stephenson and Kevin Docherty arrived at the home minutes later.

Police say Stephenson administered a series of stiff back blows and was able to dislodge the obstruction in Bruce’s throat, but his airway was still obstructed. Docherty then used his fingers to clear Bruce’s mouth.

By the time EMTs arrived, Bruce was able to breathe, but his breath was shallow and he was lethargic.

Bruce was taken to the hospital. After spending a few days recovering in the hospital, he was released with a clean bill of health.

Stephenson and Docherty reunited with the Travers family on Thursday.

Melissa Travers told police it was “the most frightening moment of our entire life.”

“Mine, too,” Stephenson said.

Ryan Travers expressed his gratitude to the officers.

“It’s comforting to know that you guys are always there for situations like this,” he said.