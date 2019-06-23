CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a commuter alert for people driving on Manhattan’s West Side.

Construction will resume on 11th Avenue starting at 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic flow on 11th Avenue from 57th to 52nd streets will be converted to one way southbound.

The Department of Transportation will begin changing traffic signs and pavement markings. Work is expected to take about a week, officials said.

Earlier this month, drivers were confused, some even ticketed, when crews first began working.

The DOT said the change will help alleviate traffic flow for vehicles bound for the Lincoln Tunnel — 11th avenue is already southbound only, starting at 52nd Street.

