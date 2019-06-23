Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a commuter alert for people driving on Manhattan’s West Side.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a commuter alert for people driving on Manhattan’s West Side.
Construction will resume on 11th Avenue starting at 5 a.m. Monday.
Traffic flow on 11th Avenue from 57th to 52nd streets will be converted to one way southbound.
MORE: Drivers Stuck In Traffic For Hours Thanks To NYC’s Sudden One-Way Policy On 11th Avenue
The Department of Transportation will begin changing traffic signs and pavement markings. Work is expected to take about a week, officials said.
Earlier this month, drivers were confused, some even ticketed, when crews first began working.
MORE: 11th Avenue Suddenly Changed To One-Way, Confusing Drivers Who Could Face Tickets
The DOT said the change will help alleviate traffic flow for vehicles bound for the Lincoln Tunnel — 11th avenue is already southbound only, starting at 52nd Street.