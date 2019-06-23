CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three schools in Long Beach will be closed Monday, amid an e. coli scare.

Long Beach public school officials are cancelling classes for students at the East, West, and Lindell schools.

MOREBoil Order Continues After E. Coli Found In Long Beach Water Supply

Officials said a student in the district has been diagnosed with a suspected e. coli infection.

As CBS2 reported, a water sample in Long Beach tested positive for e. coli on Friday morning. Residents are being told to either boil water for one minute before use — or stick to bottled water.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced that 85,000 additional bottles of water are being sent to Long Beach.

