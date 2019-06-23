Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating Sunday after two overnight slashings at Manhattan subway stations.
The first slashing happened inside the Franklin Street subway station just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a man in his 30s was heading into the station when he was attacked in a robbery attempt. He was slashed in the throat.
The suspect fled the scene. It’s not clear if the suspect got away with anything.
The victim’s current condition is unknown.
The scene was cleared and the station was back open Sunday morning.
Less than two hours later, there was another slashing.
The second incident happened at a subway station in Columbus Circle around 10:15 p.m.
In that incident, a 26-year-old man was slashed in the eye and the arm. Video shows the victim talking with police after it happened.
Police haven’t said if the two attacks are related.