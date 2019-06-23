



— The Knicks are hitting the streets this summer, partnering with several iconic streetball destinations in Manhattan and the Bronx.

The team will host a summer basketball league to help kids improve their skills on the court.

“We try to provide them with an opportunity to meet some of the former players, as well as some of the current players, and we have some great youth counselors who work with these kids on their fundamentals,” Knicks legend John Starks said.

Starks says the most important thing for kids with dreams of playing in the NBA is loving the game.

“The love has to be there and they have to be hungry enough to go out there and work on their game, so with these clinics that we do throughout the summer, we’re trying to kind of jump-start them,” he said.

To learn more about the Knicks summer streetball league, visit knicks.com/camp. To register, click here.