By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s going be another stunner of a day thanks to blue skies, light breezes, and pleasant temps in the low 80s. Things will be a bit cooler if you’re heading up to the mountains or out to the beach, but any outdoor plans look to be A-OK.
Tomorrow will be warm & bright once again, but the humidity will be on the rise. The daytime hours should stay dry but you’ll notice more clouds moving in tomorrow evening. Tuesday looks like a warm, muggy, stormy day with temps around 80.
After that, it appears that we’ll enjoy mainly dry but hot weather as temps creep into the upper 80s to close out the week!