NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s time to drink to your health! Summer mocktails are refreshing and fun beverages that don’t include booze, but come in lots of delicious flavors.
Just because a mocktail is non-alcoholic, that doesn’t mean it has to be boring.
Lisle Richards, co-owner of the Wayfarer restaurant in Midtown, shared some nutrition-packed drink recipes.
Mocktails
Kiwi Sour
- 1 oz orange juice
- 3 slices kiwi
- 0.75 oz demerara green tea syrup
- 0.75 oz lime juice
- 1 oz ginger beer
- egg whites
- ice
Berry Fusion
- 0.75 oz strawberry syrup
- 4 raspberries
- 0.75 oz chamomile syrup
- 0.75 oz cranberry syrup
- 0.5 oz apple juice
- 0.25 oz lime juice
- tonic water
- crushed ice
- strawberries
- mint
Peach and Cucumber Fizz
- 2 slices of cucumber
- 2 slices of jalapeno
- 0.5 oz lime juice
- 0.25 oz peach puree
- 0.75 oz honey syrup
- splash ginger beer
- thin cucumber slices
- ice cubes
Wild Mary
- 1 batch = ¾ large cambro
- 2 bell peppers
- 1 white onion
- ½ cucumber
- 2 celery stalks
- 2/3 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice
- ½ cup of celery salt
- 1 cup Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ cup of tobacco sauce
- ¼ cup black pepper
- ¼ cup horseradish
- 4 cans of tomato juice
- Add 1 shot (1 ½ oz of Probiotic Kimchi juice) to each serving