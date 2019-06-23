CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s time to drink to your health! Summer mocktails are refreshing and fun beverages that don’t include booze, but come in lots of delicious flavors.

Lisle Richards, co-owner of the Wayfarer restaurant in Midtown, shared some nutrition-packed mocktail recipes. (Credit: CBS2)

Just because a mocktail is non-alcoholic, that doesn’t mean it has to be boring.

Lisle Richards, co-owner of the Wayfarer restaurant in Midtown, shared some nutrition-packed drink recipes.

Mocktails

Kiwi Sour

  • 1 oz orange juice
  • 3 slices kiwi
  • 0.75 oz demerara green tea syrup
  • 0.75 oz lime juice
  • 1 oz ginger beer
  • egg whites
  • ice

Berry Fusion

  • 0.75 oz strawberry syrup
  • 4 raspberries
  • 0.75 oz chamomile syrup
  • 0.75 oz cranberry syrup
  • 0.5 oz apple juice
  • 0.25 oz lime juice
  • tonic water
  • crushed ice
  • strawberries
  • mint

Peach and Cucumber Fizz

  • 2 slices of cucumber
  • 2 slices of jalapeno
  • 0.5 oz lime juice
  • 0.25 oz peach puree
  • 0.75 oz honey syrup
  • splash ginger beer
  • thin cucumber slices
  • ice cubes

Wild Mary

  • 1 batch = ¾ large cambro
  • 2 bell peppers
  • 1 white onion
  • ½ cucumber
  • 2 celery stalks
  • 2/3 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • ½ cup of celery salt
  • 1 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • ¼ cup of tobacco sauce
  • ¼ cup black pepper
  • ¼ cup horseradish
  • 4 cans of tomato juice
  • Add 1 shot (1 ½ oz of Probiotic Kimchi juice) to each serving

