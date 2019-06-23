CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A North Carolina man was charged under Leandra’s Law after a traffic stop in Westbury early Saturday morning.

Tommie Hooks, of North Carolina, was arrested in Westbury under Leandra’s Law on June 22, 2019. (Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Police say an officer pulled 42-year-old Tommie Hooks over around 2:20 a.m. after catching him drive through a red light while leaving a parking lot on Old Country Road.

The officer says he could smell alcohol on Hooks’ breath and noticed Hooks had glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Four children between the ages of 7 and 15 were in the vehicle at the time, along with a 38-year-old man.

The officer arrested Hooks without incident, and the children were released into the custody of a family member at the scene. No one was injured.

Hooks is facing multiple charges, including aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

