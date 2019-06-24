NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a commuter alert this morning for drivers on Manhattan’s West Side.

Construction resumes on 11th Avenue to change the traffic flow, but it could mean more gridlock.

Crews are working to make the avenue one-way southbound between 57th and 52nd streets.

The Department of Transportation asks commuters to pay attention to signage and plan ahead.

“When you’re going uptown, Eighth Avenue is congested, 10th Avenue is congested. So an alternate is go 11th Avenue uptown. It’s not a good idea,” one cab driver told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Earlier this month, the work led to backups and delays to the Lincoln Tunnel and tested drivers’ patience. Many were taken by surprise, and some were even ticketed.

“11th Avenue one-way doesn’t work. Look at this, put the camera that way, you see all the traffic. It’s ridiculous,” one commuter said.

“Whoever’s idea this was, they should be fired. It was a fail, big time. This one-way thing, it’s a disaster,” said Stacy Griffin, who works in the area.

The DOT says the work is part of an ongoing project to improve traffic flow for cars heading to the Lincoln and enhance safety.

Later this summer, the department plans to install pedestrian islands on the West Side of 11th Ave, as well as a bike lane between 57th and 43rd streets.

The work between 57th and 52nd is expected to take one week. Eventually, the stretch from 57th to the Lincoln Tunnel will be southbound only.