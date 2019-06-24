Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new billboard is going up in Brooklyn Monday to help find a boy who went missing more than 9 years ago.
Patrick Alford was just 7 years old when he disappeared from an apartment building in East New York, where he lived with his foster mother.
The billboard will be located near the building where he went missing.
Patrick would be 16 today. Police used age progression software to show what Patrick might like now.
Investigators believe he may still be in or near Brooklyn.
There’s a reward of to $250,000 in the case.
Anyone with any information about Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-(844)-TIPS-700.