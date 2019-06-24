



The 15-year-old was dragged from a bodega and stabbed to death on June 20, 2018 in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Prosecutors said his killers belonged to the Trinitarios gang and mistook Guzman-Feliz for a member of a rival faction.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted five of the 14 men charged in his murder.

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Elvin Garcia, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera were found guilty of first and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon. They’re sentencing is set for July 16.

A sixth man – Kevin Alvarez – pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy as part of a deal with the Bronx district attorney’s office. He was a key witness for the prosecution during the more-than-month-long trial.

The eight remaining suspects – Danel Fernandez, Danilo Payamps Pacheco, Diego Suero, Frederick Then, Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, Jose Tavarez, Luis Cabrera Santos and Ronald Ureña – are all awaiting trial. They’re charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

CONVICTED:

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago

Elvin Garcia

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella

Jose Muniz

Manuel Rivera

Kevin Alvarez

AWAITING TRIAL:

Danel Fernandez

Danilo Payamps Pacheco

Diego Suero

Frederick Then

Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion

Jose Tavarez

Luis Cabrera Santos

Ronald Ureña

In the year since Guzman-Feliz’s death, his supporters have rallied around the hashtag #JusticeForJunior.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched a $19 million package of anti-gang programs in his memory. The late teen also had a summer camp and street named after him.

“We should remember Junior not only for the tragic loss of his life in an unspeakable act of violence. We should remember him for the lives he has saved and the lives he will save because of the legacy he leaves behind,” City Councilman Ritchie Torres said during February’s street renaming.

Guzman-Feliz dreamed of becoming a detective and took part in the NYPD Youth Explorer Program, which has seen enrollment soar.