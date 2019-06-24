ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say a New Jersey toddler’s disappearance is still under investigation, 20 years later.
Two-year-old Kevin Sabir Barthrop was last seen on June 12, 1999, near his home on Chilton Street in Elizabeth.
Monday, the Union County prosecutor’s office released an image of what Barthrop might look like today.
Officials say individuals “believed to have information about his fate” are known to be living in Essex and Union counties, and in North Carolina.
Anyone with information about Barthrop’s disappearance is asked to call prosecutor’s office Sgt. Michael Manochio at (908) 966-2287 or Sgt. Janet Lopez at (908) 347-8491.
The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Barthrop being found or an arrest and indictment being made in connection to his disappearance. Tips can left anonymously by calling (908) 654-8477 or online at uctip.org.