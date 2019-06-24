



— A new era is set to begin at CBS next month when Norah O’Donnell takes over as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News

O’Donnell will be just the third woman to ever solo anchor a network nightly newscast when she hits the air July 15.

She stopped by CBS2 on Monday to discuss what it means to join the historic broadcast once anchored by Walter Cronkite.

“I’m honored and humbled by this role,” she said. “Walter Cronkite said, ‘Journalism is what we need to make democracy work.’ We do. I think people want a trusted source of news.”

So what will make the CBS Evening News stand out in an increasingly crowded media landscape?

“We want our Evening News to be a destination point. If you want to seek affirmation, turn on the cable channel. If you want information, turn on the CBS Evening News and you’ll get fact-based, unbiased reporting about what has happened,” she said.

O’Donnell offered a preview of how CBS News will cover the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ve covered six presidential elections as a reporter. I believe the 2020 election is the most important election of our lifetimes,” she said.

In a move never done so early in the campaign, CBS News has already deployed nearly two dozen campaign reporter embeds, she added.

CBS2’s Mary Calvi asked her about going to where the story is, and whether she anticipates taking the show on the road.

“Part of covering and being a journalist, covering a story is getting as close to it as you can,” she said. “I did a lot of that previously on CBS This Morning and for 60 Minutes, and we’re going to keep doing that. I feel really strongly that people have a place where they can trust the newscast and where they can seek understanding.”

O’Donnell’s premiere on the CBS Evening News starts Monday, July 15 at 6:30 following CBS2 News at 6.