PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters battled flames, heat and heavy smoke as a five-alarm fire tore through four neighboring homes overnight in Paterson, New Jersey.

Crews were called to Summer Street near Cedar Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said the fire spread from house to house within minutes. Three were severely damaged, and the fourth had damage to its attic.

Multiple families lived in each home, and fire officials said 44 people were displaced.

There’s a 6 alarm fire in Patterson, NJ that started around 1:30 this morning. Witnesses say the fire quickly spread to four homes. Residents were thrust out of their sleep. Now 44 people are displaced. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/qIi9ypZu2c — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) June 25, 2019

A resident in the house where it started told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas he was sleeping downstairs when he smelled smoke, woke up and saw flames consuming the second floor, where someone was in another apartment.

A family of five was in a home two doors down. They too were thrust out of their sleep, grabbed whatever they could and ran out of their house.

“My cousin came and ran on the doorbell and he said fire, and I was like oh my god,” said Adrian Abreu. “Mostly scared and nervous. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“I can’t even describe what it was like, but I know that wasn’t a place to be at when fire is coming. So I got what little I could get and got out,” Charles Harris said.

The heat took its toll on firefighters. Some were treated at the scene. A captain and battalion chief had to be transported to the hospital. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/nZqpgeoP7O — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) June 25, 2019

Firefighters had to rotate in and out to battle the flames as the intense heat took its toll.

A fire captain and battalion chief from the Paterson Fire Department were taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. Other firefighters were assessed by medical personnel on the scene.

During the most intense moments, about 120 firefighters responded from departments across the area.

Once the fire was out, crews went door to door to assess the damage. A Red Cross shelter was established at police headquarters to help the displaced residents.