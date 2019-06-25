Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The push to fix the L train is moving along faster than expected.
The MTA says repairs to the East River tunnel damaged by Superstorm Sandy are about a month ahead of schedule.
Work started back in April and is expected to be finished within a year.
The original plan called for a full L train shutdown for 15 months, but engineers found a way to keep the line open during renovations with reduced service on nights and weekends.