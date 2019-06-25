QUEENS DAWatch 'The Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era' As Polls Open Today
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:East River tunnel, L train, L Train Shutdown, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The push to fix the L train is moving along faster than expected.

The MTA says repairs to the East River tunnel damaged by Superstorm Sandy are about a month ahead of schedule.

Work started back in April and is expected to be finished within a year.

The original plan called for a full L train shutdown for 15 months, but engineers found a way to keep the line open during renovations with reduced service on nights and weekends.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s