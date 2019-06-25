MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.
Police say 31-year-old Mary Ginty, of Sound Beach, was walking along Miller Place Road just before 10 p.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
Ginty was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators were able to identify the driver as 30-year-old John Lang based on physical evidence at the scene and witness accounts.
Lang was arrested at his parents’ Ridge home just before 2 a.m. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
According to police, Lang and Ginty knew each other.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Major Case Unit at (631) 852-6555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.