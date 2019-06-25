



The NYPD has announced that the body of a popular YouTube star has been found a week after he was reported missing.

Desmond Amofah, known as “Etika” to thousands of followers on social media, was reportedly pulled from the East River Tuesday morning.

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

The 29-year-old had gone missing after posting a disturbing video to his popular YouTube channel on June 19 – the video had fans and authorities fearing for his safety.

Amofah gathered a large fan base through his vlogs on video games. The 29-year-old had over 300,000 followers on both Twitter and Instagram. He reportedly had over 130,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel before it was shut down due to his last disturbing post.

Amofah had posted an apology video on his channel which has since been taken down by YouTube. Some have called for YouTube to restore the video in memory of his final words to his friends and followers.

Here’s a petition to restore Etika’s original channel https://t.co/7TnBCG3y3s — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019

Hard to grasp that he's actually gone, left us way too soon.

You will continue to live on in our hearts.

Rest in peace @Etika — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) June 25, 2019

We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) June 25, 2019

Regarding this awful Etika news.https://t.co/9EytzK6LAQ — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) June 25, 2019

Thank You for always supporting me.

I’ll work harder to bring more kindness into this world. 🖤 Etika pic.twitter.com/LXUmGXm1Y4 — GandaKris @EVO (@MissGandaKris) June 25, 2019

You are loved Etika pic.twitter.com/BFeCCuU5f4 — Justin Wharton (@justwharton) June 25, 2019

Police have not released any other details regarding Amofah’s death.

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide or is needs to talk, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or one their website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.