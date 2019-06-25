



— New York and New Jersey are the two least patriotic states in America, according to a WalletHub survey.

The personal finance website says New York is the 49th most patriotic state and New Jersey is the 50th.

For their survey, they compared all 50 states based on two key dimensions — military engagement and civic engagement.

Military engagement took into consideration military enlistees, veterans, active-duty military personnel and residents in military reserves. Civic engagement looked at factors like AmeriCorps and Peace Corps volunteers and the number of adults who voted in recent elections.

New York ranked 49th for military engagement and 44th for civic engagement, while New Jersey ranked 48th for military engagement and 45th for civic engagement.

New Jersey and New York also have the fewest veterans per capita, according to WalletHub’s findings.

The survey says New Hampshire, Wyoming, Vermont, Utah and Idaho are the most patriotic states. Joining New York and New Jersey at the bottom of the list are Texas, West Virginia and California.

To check out WalletHub’s full list and learn more about their survey, click here.