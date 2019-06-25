NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Democrats in Queens will cast their votes today for a district attorney candidate.
It’s a six-way primary race to replace longtime DA Richard Brown, who died last month.
The candidates include public defender Tiffany Caban, former judge Greg Lasak, former prosecutor Betty Lugo, former Queens assistant district attorney Mina Malik and former Brooklyn assistant district attorney Jose Nieves.
City Councilman Rory Lancman dropped out last week and threw his support behind Queens borough president Melinda Katz, who is also backed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former Congressman Joe Crowley, the Queens Democratic organization and lots of labor unions.
Pundits say Caban, Katz and Lasak are the front-runners based on money raised and endorsements, but it will come down to who can get their voters to the polls.
Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. click here to find your polling location.