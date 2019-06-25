



– A Queens woman was found dead in her home Tuesday morning.

Police have been standing guard in front of the Richmond Hill home as investigators have been coming and going all morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call at 115th street in Queens. There was an unconscious woman found inside the home. When they arrived they found a woman, 26, in a bedroom unresponsive with trauma to her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are working to determine exactly what happened here. They say the young woman was found by her mother.

“Oh wow. Its unbelievable,” a neighbor named Asha said. She’s a mother herself. She lives with her two kids just a few doors down. She’s been in the same house for 18 years. Now she says she’ll have to reevaluate her safety routine.

“Just be more careful because wow, that’s not good,” she said.

Jas Singh lives around the corner and says the neighborhood isn’t as safe as it used to be.

“Over the past years it’s been getting rough, before that it wasn’t like this at all,” he said. “I am surprised, stuff like this shouldn’t be happening but it still happens.”

Another neighbor told CBSN New York’s Tara Jakeway off camera the young woman, identified as Jannifer Richard, sat on the stoop and fed the neighborhood cats everyday. He couldn’t imagine how this could happen.