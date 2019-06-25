TOO CLOSE TO CALLDemocratic Race For Queens DA Down To Tiffany Caban And Melinda Katz
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tenants who live in rent stabilized apartments across the city will have to pay more after a vote by the Rent Guidelines Board.

The Board’s 5-4 Tuesday approved a 1.5 percent increase on one-year leases and a 2.5 percent hike on two-year leases.

The new rents will take effect in October.

The vote comes after Albany recently passed sweeping new protections against big rent increases under a new law that also makes rent stabilization rules permanent.

Tenant advocacy groups say the newest hike will lead to evictions and homelessness among struggling tenants.

