



– An apparent road rage shooting was caught on video in Brooklyn

It happened around noon Sunday at the intersection of Avenue T and East 19th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

A man driving a black Honda Accord with a temporary license plate got out of his car and fired several shots at a white Hyundai.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pointing a gun at the driver’s side window of the Hyundai before turning back to his car. As the Hyundai drives away, the gunman opens fire.

A 39-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was struck in the head.

The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.

The gunman was last seen driving east on Avenue T.

“Terryifying. No one wants this at their front door, especially if they didn’t ask for it,” one woman who lives near the intersection said.

