NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The TSA is sending out a friendly reminder that guns, even antique ones, aren’t allowed in carry on bags.
The TSA tweeted this picture of the firearm with a little cowboy on top, found in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Newark International Airport.
“A traveler out of @EWRairport had this fabulous antique firearm in a carry-on bag yesterday, but no guns are allowed in carry-on bags,” the security agency tweeted. “When given options by @TSA on how to resolve the situation, the passenger opted to put it in a checked bag. Perfect resolution to the dilemma!”
The traveler was allowed to travel on to their destination.