QUEENS DAWatch 'The Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era' As Polls Open Today
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Newark, Newark Liberty Airport, TSA, TSA Security Screening


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The TSA is sending out a friendly reminder that guns, even antique ones, aren’t allowed in carry on bags.

The TSA tweeted this picture of the firearm with a little cowboy on top, found in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Newark International Airport.

“A traveler out of @EWRairport had this fabulous antique firearm in a carry-on bag yesterday, but no guns are allowed in carry-on bags,” the security agency tweeted. “When given options by @TSA on how to resolve the situation, the passenger opted to put it in a checked bag. Perfect resolution to the dilemma!”

MORE: TSA: Flyers Left $1 Million At Airport Checkpoints, Most Money Lost At JFK

The traveler was allowed to travel on to their destination.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s