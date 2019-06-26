



– According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one-bedroom in Williamsburg are hovering around $3,165, compared to a $3,000 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Williamsburg rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

114 Walton St.

Listed at $1,850/month, this studio apartment, located at 114 Walton St., is 31.5% less than the $2,700/month median rent for a studio in Williamsburg.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. The unit offers high ceilings. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

371 S. Fifth St.

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 371 S. Fifth St., which is going for $2,100/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. If you’ve got a pet, you’ll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

(See the full listing here.)

95 S. 10th St.

Then there’s this coop with one bedroom and one bathroom at 95 S. 10th St., listed at $2,200/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

(See the listing here.)

Bedford Avenue and North Fifth Street

Check out this studio apartment at Bedford Avenue and North Fifth Street, listed at $2,300/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. The unit features a fireplace, a garden, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

(Here’s the listing.)

370 Bedford Ave.

And here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 370 Bedford Ave., which is going for $2,300/month.

Building amenities include secured entry. In the unit, you’ll find hardwood flooring and high ceilings. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

