NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. is due back in a Manhattan court to face sex abuse charges.

The Oscar winner is accused of groping a 29-year-old woman back on June 9 at a bar near Times Square.

Gooding’s lawyer says security footage taken at the club proves no wrongdoing and is seeking to have the case dismissed. Attorney Mark Heller called the alleged victim troubled.

A conviction in the case could put the 51-year-old star behind bars for up to a year.

Gooding has pleaded not guilty.

