NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking a step forward towards the rebuilding part of the World Trade Center site.
He is now accepting proposals for a new development on Site 5, the previous home of the Deutsche Bank Building that sustained extensive damage during the 9/11 attacks.
The 33,000-square-foot lot is one of the last two remaining undeveloped parcels of land at the World Trade Center and is located directly south of Liberty Park.
It is accessible from more than a dozen subway lines and the PATH train system.
“Nearly 18 years ago, New Yorkers vowed to rebuild Lower Manhattan stronger than ever, and with the request for proposals now open for World Trade Center Site 5, we are continuing to make good on that promise,” Governor Cuomo said.
Cuomo is calling for proposals of a development up to 1.345 million square feet and 900 feet in height. While originally plans called for new office space, there is already so much available that bids can include mixed use commercial and residential space.
The submission deadline for proposals is Sept. 20, 2019.