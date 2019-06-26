CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, smithtown

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a pair of vandals broke into a Long Island nature preserve and harassed the animals.

It happened in February at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown.

The men allegedly opened cages and poured beer down a goat’s throat.

A hidden trail camera recorded them on the property. Investigators said the suspects threw the trail camera into a pond, and it was just discovered last week.

The men could face charges of criminal mischief, petit larceny and animal cruelty.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Department of Public Safety at 631-360-7553.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s