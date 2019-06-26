Comments
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a pair of vandals broke into a Long Island nature preserve and harassed the animals.
It happened in February at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown.
The men allegedly opened cages and poured beer down a goat’s throat.
A hidden trail camera recorded them on the property. Investigators said the suspects threw the trail camera into a pond, and it was just discovered last week.
The men could face charges of criminal mischief, petit larceny and animal cruelty.
Police urge anyone with information to call the Department of Public Safety at 631-360-7553.