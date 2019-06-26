LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Some special couples on Long Island are honoring their legacy of love by celebrating more than 60 years of marriage.

At the ceremony, the guests take a little longer to get set up, but its never dull, reports CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

Vincent DeMatteis is 92. Even though his wife was too sick to come down, they are part of a celebration of three couples who all reside at Bristal Assisted Living. All are celebrating being married for more than 60 years.

“We still love each other, that’s for sure, right darling?” said Phillip Falzone to his wife, Margaret. “We love each other, right?”

Her reply? “Absolutely.”

“There’s your answer,” said Phillip.

The couple got married in 1956. She says it was love at first sight, and now 63 years later, it’s still there.

More than anything else, couples say the key to a long marriage is communication.

“Love is a beautiful thing,” said Vincent. “Keep it up, never argue with your wife, small arguments don’t mean anything. Never go to bed mad at each other.”

For others there are other keys to spending a lifetime together. Its vital to be around friends and family… and laugh.

“What do you think keeps us together?” said Elaine Sacks.

“Glue,” replied husband Herb Sacks.

What does Margaret Falzone love so much about her husband?

“He listens to me!” she said. “I’m the boss.”

Today the couples were offered blessings from a pastor and rabbi. Even though these couples have 190 combined years of marriage experience, there’s more in front of them

“I think will be here for a while, but unfortunately for my children, they’ll have to pay for it,” said Elaine Sacks.

There are some moments you cant put a price on.