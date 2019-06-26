



The hometown crowd has come out in a big way for Bill de Blasio – but they’re not cheering him on, they’re letting Democrats know he’s not even liked in his own city.

A large group from the NYPD’s biggest union, the Police Benevolent Association, has traveled all the way to Florida just to slam their mayor’s presidential dreams.

Dozens of PBA members and supporters took to the streets outside Miami’s Knight Concert Hall to call out de Blasio on his claims he’s been a friend to workers during his two terms in office.

Police unions members carried foam fingers with “LIAR” written on them and the PBA even hired an electronic billboard van to drive around the debate location with a message reading “Mayor Bill de Blasio puts working people last.”

Solidarity among the @NYCPBA @DadeCountyPBA @FloridaPBA and NYPD retirees as we shine light on the hypocritical labor message of @BilldeBlasio who continues to offer below inflation wage increases to our heroes and cuts our health benefits . #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/26VUSg6zzk — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 26, 2019

In a video on their Twitter page, PBA president Patrick Lynch slammed the mayor again and told Democratic voters to not get fooled.

.@nycpba labor coalition firing up the chants for @BilldeBlasio as we wait for candidates to arrive for #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/3h6Y8Gowgr — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 26, 2019

“He’s the worst mayor, he’s destroying New York City, we don’t want him to destroy the rest of the country,” Lynch said in Miami.

“His slogan is ‘labor workers first’ he puts us last, especially if you work for him.”

The PBA also posted images of New York’s Finest meeting with other 2020 candidates before Wednesday’s debate, including Sen. Bernie Sanders – who will take the debate stage on Thursday.

.@BernieSanders showed more courage and leadership in coming over to meet members of the @NYCPBA in their fight for #FairMarketPay than @BilldeBlasio who ignored his own police officers. Once again he is not a profile in courage pic.twitter.com/aZfPshEGik — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 26, 2019

CBS2 has not heard back yet from the Mayor’s office about their response to the PBA’s debate night protest.