NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 21-year-old store clerk was stabbed and choked during a robbery earlier this month in Queens, police say.
Police said two suspects entered the store on 63rd Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. on June 15 in Rego Park.
The victim was stabbed in the neck, placed in a chokehold and dragged down to the floor.
Police said one suspect, who has been arrested, also stole $2,200 from the cash register.
Investigators released surveillance video of a second man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as 25 to 35 years old with a dark complexion.
The clerk was taken to the hospital in stable condition.