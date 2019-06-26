TOO CLOSE TO CALLDemocratic Race For Queens DA Down To Tiffany Caban And Melinda Katz
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Queens, Rego Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 21-year-old store clerk was stabbed and choked during a robbery earlier this month in Queens, police say.

Police said two suspects entered the store on 63rd Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. on June 15 in Rego Park.

The victim was stabbed in the neck, placed in a chokehold and dragged down to the floor.

Police said one suspect, who has been arrested, also stole $2,200 from the cash register.

Investigators released surveillance video of a second man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as 25 to 35 years old with a dark complexion.

The clerk was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s