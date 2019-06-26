



— A woman tried to abduct two children at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Saturday and it was all caught on camera, police said.

Surveillance video from the airport’s atrium showed what appeared to be a fight between Esther Daniels, 26, of Kansas and a family from nearby Lithia Springs, Georgia.

According to the family, Daniels — wearing a pink hat — walked over and put her hands on a stroller with a child in it, but the mother quickly grabbed the stroller back.

Daniels then attempted to grab one of the other children, but the mother screamed for help and her husband managed to wrestle their child back, CBS affiliate WGCL reported.

SHOCKING: Woman allegedly tries to kidnap not one, but two children from a family at the Atlanta airport. Luckily, the children were not harmed. https://t.co/sGNDguSaIv — CBS46 (@cbs46) June 26, 2019

When an officer arrived at the scene, Daniels attempted to run away. Eventually authorities were able to get Daniels on the ground and apprehend her.

While being transported to the police precinct, Daniels allegedly remained combative and uncooperative. An officer said Daniels appeared “to be experiencing mental distress.”

Daniels was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being transported to the Clayton County Jail and held without bond. She was charged with kidnapping and obstruction.