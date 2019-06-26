



– Having fun in the sun sometimes comes with a cost, but one woman is rallying her neighbors together to come to the rescue.

The summer season is a time to unwind and relax, and many are heading to the beach to do just that, reports CBSN New York’s John Dias.

But what if you can’t afford it?

In almost every town along the Jersey Shore, you need to pay to get on the beach, including Asbury Park.

Depending on the day, admission is either $5 or $7 for a day rate. For season passes, it’s $70 for an adult pass and $20 dollars for a teenager pass

The ocean front is becoming so expensive, many families who live just blocks away can’t afford it.

One local woman there is trying to fix that. Last year, Lisa Cramp started a GoFundMe page to raise money to purchase seasonal badges for those families.

The community is donating $10,000 so she was able to buy 115 adult badges and 90 teen badges.

She’s only about $3,000 away from reaching a $25,000 goal to help the families this season.

“Everyone should be able to go to the beach, it’s Mother Nature and it doesn’t matter what your financial status is,” said Cramp. “You should be able to go to the beach and enjoy it.”

Cramp says she will keep doing this every year until New Jersey has free beaches or discounts to people who live below poverty level.

To donate to the effort, see Cramp’s GoFundMe page.