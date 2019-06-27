Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Apple is recalling nearly half a million MacBook Pro laptop computers because the batteries can overheat and cause a fire.
The company received 26 reports of the batteries overheating. Five people suffered minor burns and one suffered smoke inhalation.
The recall applies to 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops with retina display sold from September 2015 and February 2017.
It affects roughly 423,000 laptops in the United States and an additional 26,000 in Canada.
“Customer safety is always Apple’s top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge,” the Apple support website reads.
Users can see if their laptops are eligible for new batteries on the Apple support website by clicking here.