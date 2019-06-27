CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested, accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on Long Island.
Ricardo Gurdon was taken into custody Wednesday night.
Suffolk County police say he attacked the teenager Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Country Club Drive in Coram.
The teen had just left a relative’s home when she allegedly encountered Gurdon standing by another door. Police say the victim ended up in the apartment against her will and Gurdon then raped her.
“It’s very traumatizing. No one is programmed or taught how to act or react in those situations and she did a good job in not only how she handled herself but also in helping explain what happened to us,” Suffolk County Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante said.
Police say Gurdon was staying at a friend’s apartment in the complex at the time of the attack.