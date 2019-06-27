Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police surrounded a house in Queens after getting reports of a barricaded suspect inside who threatened to blow up the building before surrendering to authorities.
Sources tell CBS2 first responders evacuated residents around the building at 97-14 Lefferts Blvd. in Jamaica.
The emotionally disturbed person reportedly threatened to destroy the building using gas appliances and gas odors were reportedly smelled by FDNY workers at the scene.
The suspect surrendered to police shortly after 4 p.m.
National Grid has already been called in to secure the gas utilities in the area.