BreakingAll PATH Service Suspended System-Wide Due To An Air Compressor Failure
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, emotionally disturbed person, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police surrounded a house in Queens after getting reports of a barricaded suspect inside who threatened to blow up the building before surrendering to authorities.

Sources tell CBS2 first responders evacuated residents around the building at 97-14 Lefferts Blvd. in Jamaica.

The emotionally disturbed person reportedly threatened to destroy the building using gas appliances and gas odors were reportedly smelled by FDNY workers at the scene.

The suspect surrendered to police shortly after 4 p.m.

National Grid has already been called in to secure the gas utilities in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s