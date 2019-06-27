



– Voters got their first look at a diverse field of presidential candidates last night, as ten democratic hopefuls took the stage in Florida.

Seven men and three women sparred on everything from healthcare to the economy, but the issue of immigration took center stage, reports CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker were among a diverse field of candidates. Most of whom agreed on issues like healthcare and the economy.

Immigration dominated much of the debate, with several of the candidates trying to appeal directly to Spanish-speaking voters by literally speaking their language.

As a national furor unfolded over the harsh conditions immigrant children are being subjected to in the U.S., Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren climbed a step ladder and waved at teenagers being held behind a chain-link fence covered with a mesh screen.

“These children pose no threat to people here in the United States of America,” the Massachusetts senator told reporters when she was back on solid ground, “and yet they are locked up here for weeks, for months, because our government is following a policy of inflicting maximum pain on families that flee here trying to build a better life.”

Warren is one of nearly a dozen White House hopefuls who transformed the nation’s largest child migrant detention center into a must-stop destination on the campaign trail. With presidential debates Wednesday and Thursday in nearby Miami, candidates were eager to visit Homestead to turn the facility into a symbol of the Trump administration’s harsh treatment of young migrants.

That treatment could become a galvanizing issue for Americans following the drownings earlier this week of a Salvadoran man and his toddler daughter, captured by a journalist in a searing photograph.

