Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child plunged from the window of a Queens building Thursday morning.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child plunged from the window of a Queens building Thursday morning.
The 3-year-old fell from the building at 38th Avenue and Union Street in Flushing.
The child fell from the sixth floor and landed on a fourth floor balcony, CBS2’s Dan Rice reported.
The child was rushed to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital in serious condition but was conscious and alert, according to authorities.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.