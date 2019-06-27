CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Flushing, Local TV, New York, Queens


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child plunged from the window of a Queens building Thursday morning.

The 3-year-old fell from the building at 38th Avenue and Union Street in Flushing.

The child fell from the sixth floor and landed on a fourth floor balcony, CBS2’s Dan Rice reported.

The child was rushed to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital in serious condition but was conscious and alert, according to authorities.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s