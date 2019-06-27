Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The home of the New York Mets is changing to a new address to honor legendary pitcher Tom Seaver.
The baseball Hall of Famer retired from public life earlier this year after his family revealed that he is suffering from dementia.
Citi Field‘s new address will officially be 41 Seaver Way.
Several members of the 1969 “Miracle Mets” will be on hand in Queens as a seven-block stretch of 126th Street is re-named in Seaver’s honor.
Tom Seaver will be represented by members of his family.
It’s a shame he will not be able to enjoy the honor.