NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a call for changes concerning recalls in Manhattan.
Parents of children killed by a tragic furniture tip-overs came together with consumer advocates Thursday to raise awareness.
One mother whose infant son was killed while climbing a dresser believes some manufacturers like IKEA are not doing enough, despite a 2016 recall.
“They have a huge marketing and media powerhouse that they could be tapping to make sure they are reaching all of the consumers who have these recalled dressers in their homes,” said Meagen Bohne of Consumer Reports.
IKEA maintains it does use multiple platforms to release recall information.
Safety advocates are also calling on congress to pass legislation that would toughen tip-over standards for furniture.