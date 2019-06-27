MIAMI, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – A night after taking the stage in the first battle of Campaign 2020, Bill de Blasio may soon be in damage control mode for a controversial comment that has many Cubans-Americans outraged.
The mayor of New York City, still in Miami following Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, was recorded quoting the notorious Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara at a union rally in Florida.
De Blasio, who champions himself as an advocate for “working people,” ended his speech Thursday by using the Marxist revolutionary’s slogan “Hasta la victoria siempre.”
The phrase, meaning “until victory, always,” is already drawing criticism from Florida’s Cuban community – many who fled the island nation’s oppressive communist regime.
Mayor de Blasio, who also brands himself a “progressive,” is among a growing number of far-left Democratic politicians – including fellow 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders – openly embracing controversial socialist philosophies and trying to insert them into American politics.