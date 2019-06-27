BreakingAll PATH Service Suspended System-Wide Due To An Air Compressor Failure
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Fisher Price, New York, Recall

NEW YORK (CBS) – Fisher-Price is recalling another inclined sleep due to the risk of infant deaths.

The voluntary recall involves an accessory included with all models of the Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. Babies have died using other inclines sleepers products, including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained. No infant deaths have been reported while using the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yard inclined sleeper accessory.

(credit: Fisher-Price Inc.)

The recall covers approximately 71,000 Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards sold in stores from October 2014 through June 2019 for between $90 and $100.

Customers are being told to immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and to contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Customers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product, along with the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag, but should not use the inclined sleeper.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s