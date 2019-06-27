



– Millions of people are getting ready to celebrate World Pride this weekend in Manhattan.

Even the youngest of advocates are preparing and lending a helping hand.

They may be young, but children they can still show their support for the LGBTQ community.

“I made a flag,” said Mackenzie Jane McKnight.

“I am matching the colors on this big rainbow,” said Elijah Bower.

Kids of all ages made their way to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan on the Upper West Side to make rainbow accessories they can wear to this weekend’s Pride Parade. They also put the finishing touches on a three dimensional pride flag.

“It’s, like, bright and vibrant and it’s so fun,” said Katianne Urquhait Brown.

The museum started to make the flag a month ago.

“Started off with kids helping us paint various colors of the flag and talk about the meaning of each color. And then, every day that the museum was open to the public, kids were coming in with objects there bringing in from home and objects that they were finding in museum,” said David Rios, director of public programs at the museum.

Parents appreciate the creative activity. They said teaching the kids about inclusion early on is key.

“Teaching that it’s being proud of who you are, no matter who you are. It’s about being proud and loving each other,” said parent Raquel Munive.

It’s artwork that’s working to show support.

The museum plans on putting the flag on display for the forseeable future, even after the weekend’s parade is over.