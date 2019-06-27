NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA may say the L train repairs are ahead of schedule, but you couldn’t tell looking at Thursday’s rush hour commute.

The MTA says a train stalled in the East River Tunnel, leaving passengers stuck in packed, steamy cars on the near 90-degree day.

Due to a train removal, expect delays on L train service in both directions between Bedford Avenue and 1st Avenue in Brooklyn and Manhattan https://t.co/ENIxXVnNZ4. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/WDXBcKR1x4. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) June 27, 2019

@MTA stuck now for 25 min on the #Ltrain in #unionsquare in 90 ° weather… any news as of why? pic.twitter.com/awajWdhaCd — Natalia Uribe Saravia (@nataliauribe23_) June 27, 2019

The breakdown happened around 5 p.m. – leaving passengers in overcrowded stations fuming and venting the frustration of social media.

@MTA turning downtown L train passengers around at 14th St. Station. Said there's a stalled train and significant delays. pic.twitter.com/y5aTvEGWXS — RandomNYCr (@AlexDowlen) June 27, 2019

A second train was moved right behind the stalled one so passengers could move into the rescue train.

The stalled train then had to be towed away while service resumed on one track.