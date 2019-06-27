Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA may say the L train repairs are ahead of schedule, but you couldn’t tell looking at Thursday’s rush hour commute.
The MTA says a train stalled in the East River Tunnel, leaving passengers stuck in packed, steamy cars on the near 90-degree day.
The breakdown happened around 5 p.m. – leaving passengers in overcrowded stations fuming and venting the frustration of social media.
A second train was moved right behind the stalled one so passengers could move into the rescue train.
The stalled train then had to be towed away while service resumed on one track.