NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York leaders celebrated the Supreme Court decision to block the citizenship question in the 2020 census, at least for now.

The Trump administration argued that including the question on the census forms would help protect the voting rights of the country’s minority residents, reports CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

The justices found the White House’s reasoning to be inadequate.

In New York, Democratic leader were quick to praise the court’s current decision.

“This decision will help ensure each and every New Yorker will be counted and provided with the critical services they need and deserve, regardless of their immigration status,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Shame on the Trump Administration for its attempt to make the U.S. Census a political pawn in their continued anti-immigrant agenda.”

“Cities across the country have stood together and made clear: if you live in the United States, regardless of immigration status, you are seen, you are heard and you must be counted,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Attorney General Letitia James, Officials Rally In New York City



President Donald Trump responded to the decision on Twitter, saying: “Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed country, cannot ask a basic question of citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important census.”

The justices heard 80 minutes of arguments on the case in April.

Administration lawyers called the citizenship question reasonable, even though it hasn’t been a part of the survey since 1950.

The government argued it needed the citizenship information to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Three lower courts sided with opponents of the question. They argued millions of people would not respond to the census out of fear the question will be used against them.