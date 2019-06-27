Comments
LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) – A flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport had to make an emergency landing in London this morning.
Essex police said there was some type of security alert.
The Air India Boeing 777 took off from Mumbai.
UK fighter jets intercepted the plane and escorted it to Stansted Airport, where it landed safely and parked away from normal operations.
No other information was immediately available.
