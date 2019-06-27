JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – All PATH service has been suspended system-wide due to an air compressor failure.
The problem developed at around 4:15 p.m., just before Thursday’s evening rush hour.
The air compressor failed in Jersey City, CBS2’s Dan Rice reported.
NJT rail, bus and light rail were cross honoring PATH passengers.
Frustrated passengers crowded PATH platforms and stations.
“A lot of unhappy confused PATH riders here at 33rd and 6th,” tweeted Mike Smeltz of WCBS 880.
“It’s PATHetic how inept the Port Authority is. Absurd that @pathtrain is suspended again,” Rider Scott Minter wrote.
“Very dangerous to have so many people in one area,” wrote Patrick Dunne.
In a follow-up tweet, PATH put out a link for passengers seeking alternative travel resources. That link, however, brought people to a web page with an error message: “The page you’re looking for can’t be found.”
That did not sit well with Twitter users.
About a half hour later, PATH said the link problem had been resolved.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.