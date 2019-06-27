



– All PATH service has been suspended system-wide due to an air compressor failure.

The problem developed at around 4:15 p.m., just before Thursday’s evening rush hour.

The air compressor failed in Jersey City, CBS2’s Dan Rice reported.

All PATH service is still suspended system-wide because of air compressor failure. NJT rail, bus and light rail are cross honoring PATH passengers. [08] — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) June 27, 2019

NJT rail, bus and light rail were cross honoring PATH passengers.

Frustrated passengers crowded PATH platforms and stations.

A lot of unhappy confused PATH riders here at 33rd and 6th pic.twitter.com/winiYw5Cw8 — Mike Smeltz (@mikesmeltz) June 27, 2019

“It’s PATHetic how inept the Port Authority is. Absurd that @pathtrain is suspended again,” Rider Scott Minter wrote.

Air compressor problem No Path Trains. Very dangerous to have so many people in one area. pic.twitter.com/XPC35LzHul — Patrick Dunne (@dunne1965) June 27, 2019

“Very dangerous to have so many people in one area,” wrote Patrick Dunne.

Affected by PATH delay/suspension? See Guide to Alternate Transportation Services. https://t.co/7gVLx7jfuo. [09] — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) June 27, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, PATH put out a link for passengers seeking alternative travel resources. That link, however, brought people to a web page with an error message: “The page you’re looking for can’t be found.”

That did not sit well with Twitter users.

Did you check the air compressor on your link? — Harvey Fliester (@hfliester) June 27, 2019

link doesnt work…. just like your trains — Judith Eskenazi (@judi_sevenrooms) June 27, 2019

Ironic that the link is BROKEN!!! And they want to raise our fares. 🙄 — Barton (@pbartp) June 27, 2019

you can't even do that right. pic.twitter.com/3OyzLgUFsn — (Long Display Name HERE) (@philmcrackinn) June 27, 2019

About a half hour later, PATH said the link problem had been resolved.

The issue with the link has been fixed. Sorry about that. https://t.co/7gVLx71ECQ — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) June 27, 2019

