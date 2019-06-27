NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Board of Elections will start recounting votes today in the Democratic primary for Queens district attorney, which remains too close to call.
Public defender Tiffany Caban leads Queens Borough President Melinda Katz by just shy of 1,100 votes.
Board Of Elections In The City Of New York 2019 Primary
(Unofficial Election Night Results as of 2019-06-26 00:37 ET)
- 33,814 votes (39.57%) … Tiffany Caban
- 32,724 votes (38.30%) … Melinda Katz
- 12,377 (14.49%) … Gregory L. Lasak
- 3,310 (3.87%) … Mina Quinto Malik
- 1,168 (1.37%) … Rory I. Lancman
- 1,075 (1.26%) … Jose L. Nieves
- 921 (1.08%) … Betty Lugo
- 58 (0.07%) … Write-In
Caban declared victory late Tuesday night and thanked voters Wednesday in Astoria.
“I don’t take anything for granted. We are going to work very hard to make sure we win the election in November, as well,” Caban told reporters.
Katz did not make any public appearances yesterday, but said in a statement, “With such an important office at stake, every voice throughout the borough needs to be heard and every vote needs to be counted.”
The board of elections will begin recounting machine votes today. Absentee ballots are expected to take a few days.